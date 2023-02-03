Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,654 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,694,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.