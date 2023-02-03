Camden Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,417. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

