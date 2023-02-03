Camden Capital LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 12,794,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,087,289. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Shopify

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

