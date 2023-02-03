Camden Capital LLC Invests $1.92 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Camden Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,034 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.54. 672,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,898. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

