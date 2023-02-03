Camden Capital LLC Purchases 2,754 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.08. The company had a trading volume of 788,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,299. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average is $297.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.79.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,003 shares of company stock worth $6,929,056. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

