Camden Capital LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $19.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.