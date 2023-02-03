Camden Capital LLC Sells 53,453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,252,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,373,046. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.