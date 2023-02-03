Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

NYSE CPT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.31. 1,292,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

