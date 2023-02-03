Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 198.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $126.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

