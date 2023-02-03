Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target to C$5.00

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
Shares of CVE CRE traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.84. 769,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.23. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$605.34 million and a PE ratio of -129.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.90.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
