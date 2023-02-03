Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

FVI opened at C$5.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$217.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

