Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.65

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.