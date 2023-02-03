Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.65

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.82.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter.
Canacol Energy Increases Dividend
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
