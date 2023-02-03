Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.65

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

About Canacol Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

