Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lifted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.28. 415,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,560. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

