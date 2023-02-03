Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,562 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $41.90 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.