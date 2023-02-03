Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.16.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,930,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

