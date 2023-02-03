Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $241.11

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 241.11 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 245.20 ($3.03). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 240.80 ($2.97), with a volume of 571,667 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.10. The firm has a market cap of £761.84 million and a PE ratio of 172.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

