Cardano Reaches One Day Volume of $474.56 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and approximately $474.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.55 or 0.06973402 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00089436 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00029962 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00061555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010290 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00024598 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,431,262,324 coins and its circulating supply is 34,600,113,225 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
