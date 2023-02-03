Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.28, but opened at $79.37. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 357,411 shares.

The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

