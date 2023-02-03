Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $257.29 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.05 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.27.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

