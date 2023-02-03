Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

NYSE CCL opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

