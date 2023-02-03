Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.19

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 385376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

