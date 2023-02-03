Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $12.95. Carvana shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 7,301,206 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Carvana Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

