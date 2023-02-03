Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 21,211,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 31,129,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 161.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

