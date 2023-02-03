Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
CWQXF stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castellum AB (publ) (CWQXF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.