Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2025 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

CAT stock opened at $244.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

