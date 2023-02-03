Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.71. 1,563,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

