CBET Token 1-Day Volume Tops $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One CBET Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00423250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.15 or 0.28868934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00469601 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

