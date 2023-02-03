Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. 929,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

