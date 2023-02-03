CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $202.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.76. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $203.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

