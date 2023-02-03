CEEK VR Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $105.79 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00220037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13264255 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,271,294.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.