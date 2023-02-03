Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.49 million and $573,579.56 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,487,855 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

