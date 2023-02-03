Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 227,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 272,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1649 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Central Puerto by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 130.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

