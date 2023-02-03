Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 62,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

