Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

