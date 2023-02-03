Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Up 4.4%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 105,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Champion Iron Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
