ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Up 5.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 431,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,654,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.07%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in ChampionX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.