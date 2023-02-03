Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,505,037 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

