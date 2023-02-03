Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

