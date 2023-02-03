Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $540.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $540.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $412.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.50 and its 200 day moving average is $382.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

