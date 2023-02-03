Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.82. 3,522,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013,601. The company has a market capitalization of $326.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

