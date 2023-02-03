Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $212.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.10.

CVX opened at $169.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.46. The company has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

