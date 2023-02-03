Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $955.69 million and approximately $110.88 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,685,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

