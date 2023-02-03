Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.06 billion-$7.11 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.2 %

CHT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.