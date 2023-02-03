Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

