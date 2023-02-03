CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.77. The company had a trading volume of 221,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,271. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

Insider Activity at CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,233.42.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

