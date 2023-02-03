CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Trading Up 1.6%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.61 and last traded at C$11.56. Approximately 7,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97.

