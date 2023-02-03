Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Cigna (NYSE:CIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $24.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $187 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.20 billion. Cigna also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $301.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cigna by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.