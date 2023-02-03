Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $24.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $187 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.20 billion. Cigna also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $301.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cigna by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

