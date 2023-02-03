Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS and its FY23 guidance to at least $24.60 EPS.

Cigna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.94. 1,011,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,971. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.90. Cigna has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Cigna by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

