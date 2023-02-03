Citigroup Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $268.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $273.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

