Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLFD. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

CLFD stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

